Azerbaijan Airlines crash: Passenger captures horrifying moments inside plane
An Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 jet crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday. The flight was headed from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia. The crash took place after the plane was rerouted due to fog. The aircraft had 62 passengers and five crew members on board. While 38 people died in the crash, 29 survivors were hospitalized.
Investigation underway into Azerbaijan Airlines crash
The plane's course strayed from its usual path, crossing the Caspian Sea before crashing near Aktau. Initially, bird strike was reported as a possible cause, but Azerbaijan Airlines later retracted the statement. "We cannot disclose any investigation results at this time," Azerbaijan's prosecutor general's office said. Videos taken by passengers and shared on social media showed chaotic moments before and after the crash.
Distressing scenes captured at crash site
Bodycam footage from Kazakh rescuers showed the horrific scenes at the crash site. Firefighters were seen dousing flames and debris strewn across the ground. The Kazakh transport ministry said the plane had nationals from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev declared a national day of mourning and canceled a planned visit to Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed condolences to Aliyev over a phone call.
Kazakhstan launches investigation, extinguishes fire
Kazakhstan has launched an investigation into the incident. The Kazakh emergency situations ministry extinguished a fire that broke out upon impact. Specialist doctors were dispatched from Astana to treat the injured survivors. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov also expressed condolences to the victims' families via Telegram. The crash site near Aktau is an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.