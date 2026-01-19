Iran telecom CEO sacked for not blocking internet amid unrest

Iran has dismissed the CEO of Irancell, its second-largest mobile network operator, for failing to implement government orders to block internet access during widespread unrest. The decision was announced by state-linked Fars news agency on Sunday. Alireza Rafiei was removed from his position after about a year in office. The dismissal comes as Iran has been under a near-total communication blackout since January 8, when authorities abruptly cut off most mobile and internet services.

Non-compliance Irancell's non-compliance leads to CEO's dismissal The Fars news agency quoted officials as saying that, "Irancell disobeyed the orders of the decision-making institutions in implementing the announced policies regarding the restriction of internet access in crisis situations." The relevant institutions decided to dismiss Rafiei, citing "failure to comply with the announced rules in crisis situations." This comes amid one of Iran's most severe communication clampdowns in years.

Gradual restoration Internet access gradually being restored After over a week of near-total isolation from the global web, Iranian authorities have signaled a limited easing of restrictions. In Tehran, journalists from AFP reported they could access the global internet, although most domestic connections remained blocked. State television also announced that Google services had been restored "via all mobile phone lines and internet service providers."

