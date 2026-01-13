Why ex-NASA astronaut Mark Kelly has sued Pentagon, Pete Hegseth

United States Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The legal action comes after Hegseth's decision to censure and demote Kelly for his comments in a video released late last year. The video was made in collaboration with five other Congress members with military or intelligence backgrounds, warning US servicemembers against following illegal orders.

Legal action Hegseth's censure and Kelly's legal response In response to the video, President Donald Trump called it seditious and the Pentagon began investigating Kelly for possible misconduct. Hegseth announced administrative action against Kelly, including retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. SS 1370(f). This could lead to a reduction in his retired pay and rank. In light of these developments, Kelly has filed a lawsuit in Washington, D.C., claiming that these actions are "unlawful and unconstitutional."

Free speech Kelly's stance on military rank and free speech Kelly, a former US Navy fighter pilot and NASA astronaut, has been vocal against the actions taken by Hegseth. He argued that military rank is earned through sacrifice and leadership, not arbitrary decisions by officials. The lawsuit contends that the First Amendment prohibits punishing individuals for their political speech, especially legislators discussing public policy matters.