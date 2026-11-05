Why fatwa has been issued against Nike in Libya
What's the story
Libya's highest religious authority, the Dar al-Ifta, has issued a fatwa banning Muslims from buying, selling, or wearing Nike-branded clothing. The ruling was issued by the Tripoli-based institution and was approved by Libya's Grand Mufti, Sadiq al-Gharyani. The fatwa argues that wearing Nike clothes promotes symbols associated with "polytheism," as the US sportswear giant is named after the Greek goddess of victory and its swoosh logo resembles her wings.
Market dynamics
Nike products available through local retailers
Libya is home to the ancient Greek city of Cyrene, where excavations in the 19 and 20 centuries uncovered a statue of the goddess Nike and related fragments.
Nike does not have an official store in Libya, but its products are sold through local sportswear retailers.
Counterfeit versions of popular sportswear brands like Nike and Adidas are also sold in local markets across North Africa.
Boycott call
Fatwa accuses Nike of supporting Israel
In addition to the concerns over polytheism, the Dar al-Ifta also accused Nike of supporting Israel and called for a boycott of companies that back the country.
It referred to a statement from its Council for Research and Sharia Studies on November 5, 2023, urging Muslims to boycott Western companies that support Israel amid the Gaza conflict.
Historical context
Dar al-Ifta's rulings are not legally binding
The Dar al-Ifta is a powerful religious institution in Libya, which remains politically divided after years of conflict since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.
While its rulings carry social weight, they are not legally binding.
In the past, the Dar al-Ifta had ruled against wearing jewelry from the French luxury house Van Cleef & Arpels, arguing that its four-leaf clover design was associated with Christian beliefs and the pursuit of good luck contradicting Islamic teachings.
Public response
Libya also imposed restrictions on rap music
In 2025, authorities in eastern Libya also imposed restrictions on rap music, theater performances, and dance over concerns they violated public morals and Islamic values.
A fatwa is a religious opinion on a matter of Islamic law, issued by a qualified Islamic scholar or jurist, known as a mufti.
While influential, the opinions are not legally binding.