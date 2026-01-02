Why Iran is seeing biggest protests since 2022

Iran has been rocked by protests since Sunday over the country's drastic currency devaluation amid deteriorating economic conditions. What began as a strike by shops and bazaar merchants on Sunday has turned into a political uproar, with some chanting "Death to the dictator!" Currently, one US dollar is worth 1.45 million Iranian rials. A year ago, the exchange rate was 820,000 rials, which means that an average Iranian full-time worker's monthly income is now only slightly more than $100 (€85).

Escalating unrest Protests intensify, security forces respond Protests have spread from Tehran to cities like Azna and Lordegan, where demonstrators have clashed with security forces. In Azna, videos showed street fires and gunfire as protesters shouted, "Shameless! Shameless!" The Fars news agency reported three deaths during the protests, but it did not specify that all occurred in Azna. In Lordegan, protesters targeted administrative buildings, leading to police using tear gas for crowd control. Overall, at least seven people have been reportedly killed in Iran.

Government action Iranian authorities arrest suspects, vow firm response In Tehran, authorities have arrested 30 people for disturbing public order. The protests have also reached Kouhdasht, where a member of Iran's Basij paramilitary force was killed while defending public order. Local prosecutor Kazem Nazari confirmed 20 arrests in the city after protests subsided. Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shared videos of protests on X, highlighting slogans like "Until the mullah is shrouded, this homeland will not be free."

Protest messages Largest protest since 2022 The protests are the largest since 2022 when Mahsa Amini's death in police custody sparked nationwide unrest. Though the protests began as demonstrations over deteriorating living circumstances, they have since expanded to include grievances against Iran's governance. Women's rights activists, shopkeepers, and students have started chanting "death to the dictator" and "woman, life, "freedom," slogans that could land them in jail.

Presidential response Iranian President acknowledges protesters' demands Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has acknowledged the "legitimate demands" of protesters and called for action to improve the economy. He said, "From an Islamic perspective... if we do not resolve the issue of people's livelihoods, we will end up in Hell." However, he admitted limited control over Iran's economic situation as inflation reached 52% year-on-year in December.