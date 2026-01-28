Why is everyone in China obsessed with this 'crying horse'

A peculiar "crying horse" plush toy has taken China by storm, becoming a viral sensation on social media. The toy was supposed to have a happy expression, but ended up with an upside-down mouth due to a manufacturing error at Yiwu's Happy Sister factory. The mistake gave the horse nostrils that look like tears, creating its sad appearance.

Cultural impact 'Crying horse' toy becomes symbol of workplace fatigue Despite its flaws, the "crying horse" has become a popular symbol of workplace fatigue and burnout in China. The toy's popularity is part of a larger trend for "ugly-cute" toys, like Pop Mart's Labubu. Happy Sister owner Zhang Huoqing said, "People joked that the crying horse is how you look at work, while the smiling one is how you look after work."

Work culture 'Crying horse' toy's success amid China's 996 work culture The "crying horse" toy has become a hit among shoppers, with orders exceeding 15,000 units daily by mid-January. This comes as many white-collar workers in China continue to endure the grueling 996 work schedule (9am-9pm, six days a week). The practice has been criticized since 2021 after an employee of an e-commerce company died suddenly after finishing a late-night shift.

