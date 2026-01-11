Why Venezuela's Machado can't give Nobel Peace Prize to Trump

Award dedication

Machado's dedication of peace prize to Trump

Machado had dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, who oversaw a successful US operation related to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing drug trafficking charges in New York. "I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe—the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people—certainly want to give it to him and share it with him," she told Fox News host Sean Hannity.