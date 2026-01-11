Why Venezuela's Machado can't give Nobel Peace Prize to Trump
The Norwegian Nobel Institute has clarified that the Nobel Peace Prize cannot be revoked, transferred, or shared after it is announced. This comes after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado expressed her desire to share her award with United States President Donald Trump. "The decision is final and stands for all time," the institute said in a statement.
Machado had dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to Trump, who oversaw a successful US operation related to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who is facing drug trafficking charges in New York. "I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe—the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people—certainly want to give it to him and share it with him," she told Fox News host Sean Hannity.
Trump has backed acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro's former vice president, to govern Venezuela, as Maduro is facing drug trafficking charges in New York. He called Machado a "very nice woman" but said she lacks support within Venezuela. He also told Hannity that Machado plans to visit next week and referred to her potential Peace Prize offering as a "great honor."