United Airlines diverts flight after 'BOMB' signal detected onboard

The Boeing 767, carrying 190 passengers and 12 crew members, was diverted back to Newark Liberty International Airport. The decision was made after the situation was escalated up the chain of command. United Airlines issued a statement confirming that the flight returned "to address a potential security concern." Passengers were safely evacuated and the aircraft was thoroughly inspected by Port Authority police with K9 units.

Security measures

Passengers re-boarded after thorough checks

After the inspection, the aircraft was cleared for safe air travel. Passengers were re-screened by the Transportation Security Administration and US Customs and Border Protection before they could board a replacement flight with a new crew. The incident came just a day after another United Airlines flight was diverted to Madison, Wisconsin due to an unruly passenger who allegedly attempted to breach the cockpit.