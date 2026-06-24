US Senator Roger Marshall has made the vow

US senator promises to remove Green Card caps for Indians

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:44 pm Jun 24, 202607:44 pm

What's the story

US Senator Roger Marshall has vowed to advocate for the removal of country-based Green Card caps for Indians. The promise comes as long backlogs and proposed increases in naturalization fees raise fresh concerns among Indian immigrants in the United States. Addressing a gathering of Indian-Americans, Marshall said, "We are telling the world's hardest-working immigrants that the line is 70 years long. Not because of what you did but because too many of you came from the same place."