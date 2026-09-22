Will 'immediately begin' establishing large military presence on Greenland: Trump
What's the story
President Donald Trump said the US will "immediately begin the process of developing a large military presence" on Greenland, including "two very major military bases," days after he reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that he claims gives his country "permanent control" over the island's security. Speaking at the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, he said, "We will have the complete ability to do what is necessary to defend the American continent...Europe and other places."
Comments
Agreement will be signed later today
He said by expanding America's footprint in the Arctic and North Atlantic, "this deal also protects Europe, in addition to America, and greatly protects them. It also very much enhances NATO."
"No US adversary will ever be permitted to establish a military presence in Greenland anymore, or make sensitive investments there without our express written approval," he further said.
The agreement will be signed later today, Trump added.
Report
Exact locations of these bases are yet to be decided
Danish public broadcaster DR reported on Tuesday that the US is planning to set up two new military bases in Greenland.
The exact locations of these bases are yet to be decided; however, the US has repeatedly shown interest in the Narsarsuaq airport in southern Greenland.
On Friday, Trump had announced about starting "the process of developing a large military presence" on the island.
Community apprehension
Concerns raised by local leaders
The plan has sparked worries among Narsarsuaq residents, where homes are located near the airport runway.
Mayor of Kujalleq Municipality Malene Vahl Rasmussen said the municipality "will not compromise on civil rights and settlement status in relation to opening a base in Narsarsuaq."
Aqqaluk Lynge, founder of Greenland's Inuit Ataqatigiit party and former president of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, also emphasized the need to keep space for civilian activities if a base is built.
Military history
Historic significance of bases in Greenland
During the Cold War, the US had 17 military bases and over 10,000 troops in Greenland.
The Pituffik Space Base is now the only remaining facility with around 150 US military personnel stationed there.
Narsarsuaq was home to a major US base called Bluie West One from 1941 to 1958 before its runway was handed over to Denmark and turned into a civilian airport.