Donald Trump nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize: Report
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, according to reports. The Norwegian Nobel Committee received a total of 287 nominations, including those from leaders of Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan who cited Trump's conflict resolution efforts. However, these claims cannot be officially verified as all nominations are kept secret for 50 years under the statutes of the Nobel Foundation.
Committee's new secretary
Harpviken on importance of Peace Prize amid rising global conflicts
Kristian Berg Harpviken, the new secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said he was surprised by how much the list changes every year. "Since I am new in the job, one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is how much renewal there is from year to year," Harpviken said. He emphasized that despite rising global conflicts and fragmented international cooperation, "the Peace Prize is even more important in a period like the one we're living in."
Additional nominees
Other reported nominees and committee's concern for Iranian activist
Apart from Trump, other reported nominees include US Senator Lisa Murkowski, climate activist Greta Thunberg, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The committee also expressed concern for Narges Mohammadi, the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize winner, currently imprisoned in Iran. Harpviken said her health has deteriorated after a heart attack earlier this year.
Announcement date
When will the winner be announced, previous laureates
Trump's nominations were made in Spring and Summer 2025. The deadline for the nominations ended on January 31. The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 9, and the award ceremony will take place in Oslo on December 10. Previous winners include US presidents Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.