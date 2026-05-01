Donald Trump nominated for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize: Report

Committee's new secretary

Harpviken on importance of Peace Prize amid rising global conflicts

Kristian Berg Harpviken, the new secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said he was surprised by how much the list changes every year. "Since I am new in the job, one of the things that has to some extent surprised me is how much renewal there is from year to year," Harpviken said. He emphasized that despite rising global conflicts and fragmented international cooperation, "the Peace Prize is even more important in a period like the one we're living in."