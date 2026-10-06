Woman reportedly behaved inappropriately on Baltimore Miami American Airlines flight

The woman, identified as Katy Inzer, stopped when asked and fell asleep for the rest of the flight.

When the plane landed, she was found intoxicated and couldn't remember what happened.

Her case was handed to the FBI because the jurisdiction of the alleged offense was unclear.

Last year, the FBI said it had investigated 104 incidents of sexual assault and misconduct aboard commercial aircraft in 2024. Authorities are urging travelers to report the incident promptly if they observe sexual misconduct on a plane.