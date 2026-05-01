Online violence against women in public life rising: UN report

A United Nations report has revealed that women in public life are increasingly facing sophisticated forms of online violence. The report, released by UN Women, highlights the growing threat from artificial intelligence (AI) , anonymity, and the lack of effective laws. Of over 1,500 women surveyed, 6% reported being victims of deepfakes, and nearly a third received unsolicited sexual advances online.

Digital dangers AI amplifying misogynistic hate speech The report warns that AI is making abuse easier and more damaging. Kalliopi Mingeirou, who leads UN Women's efforts to end violence against women, said that anonymity, as well as the speed at which this information and narratives circulate in mainstream media, make this content more dangerous. The report highlights a growing backlash against gender equality, with technologies amplifying misogynistic hate speech for profit, including generative AI apps that strip clothes from women's photos without consent or simulate sexual assault.

Psychological toll Online violence affecting mental health of women The report finds that online violence has a severe impact on the mental health of women in public life. A quarter of female journalists and media workers said they were diagnosed with anxiety or depression due to online violence. Nearly 13% reported being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The fear of facing online violence has led many women to self-censor on sensitive topics, with 45% of female journalists doing so on social media platforms, and 22% doing so professionally.

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