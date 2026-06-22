Trump's remarks come amid US-Iran negotiations

'Won't make it back to country': Trump warns Iran

By Snehil Singh 10:04 am Jun 22, 202610:04 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran over the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he warned Iranian officials that if they went ahead with such a move, "you won't even make it back to your f***ing country." "We may take over the Strait, if we have to. I'll blow the sh*t out of them," he added.