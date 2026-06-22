'Won't make it back to country': Trump warns Iran
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran over the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to Fox News, Trump said he warned Iranian officials that if they went ahead with such a move, "you won't even make it back to your f***ing country." "We may take over the Strait, if we have to. I'll blow the sh*t out of them," he added.
Diplomatic discussions
US-Iran negotiators in Switzerland for high-stakes talks
Trump also hinted at possible tolls on oil shipments passing through the strait if negotiations fail. His remarks come as US and Iranian negotiators are holding high-stakes talks in Switzerland. The discussions are the first direct talks between the two sides in over 10 weeks. Key issues on the table include Tehran's nuclear program and efforts to stabilize Lebanon amid conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah.
Escalating tensions
Trump threatens military action, discusses tolls in Hormuz
Trump reiterated that if Iran doesn't make a deal, the US could take over the Strait of Hormuz and charge tolls. "If they don't make a deal, we'll collect tolls," he said. He argued these fees would be compensation for protecting shipping lanes in West Asia. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stood firm on Tehran's right to enrich uranium, saying the United States "will have no choice but to accept this right."
Diplomatic outlook
US-VP optimistic about transforming relations with Iran
US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the American delegation in Switzerland, expressed optimism about transforming relations with Iran. He admitted that efforts to stabilize Lebanon are complicated but stressed progress. "We've seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring the ceasefire in Lebanon holds," he said, while acknowledging that such agreements "are always a little bit messy." Meanwhile, Trump has threatened further military action against Iran if Hezbollah continues its activities in Lebanon.
Negotiation conditions
Iran refuses to discuss nuclear program until Lebanon situation improves
Iran has refused to proceed with discussions on its nuclear program until the situation in Lebanon improves. Iranian negotiator Mehdi Ghorbanzadeh said there would be no talks on other topics until this issue is resolved. The negotiations also included Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as part of the quadrilateral talks.