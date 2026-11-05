World Bank: Developing nations' debt hits $9.4 trillion record

Developing nations are facing a massive debt burden: $9.4 trillion, the highest ever, according to the World Bank.

This jump is driven by a rapid rise in private sector lending, and with interest rates for the poorest countries eligible for concessional World Bank lending at their highest since the late 1980s, many countries are struggling to invest in essentials like food security.

As Haishan Fu, the World Bank's chief statistician, put it, high borrowing costs are holding back progress.