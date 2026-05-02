US aircraft carrier leaves Middle East after Iran operations

The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, has left the Middle East after participating in operations against Iran . A United States official confirmed this development on Friday. The carrier is now in the US European Command area of responsibility. This comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran remain high, despite an open-ended ceasefire between the two nations.

Deployment details Aircraft carrier's deployment and challenges The USS Gerald R Ford has been deployed for over 10 months, during which it has participated in various operations. These include actions against drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and the seizure of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. However, its time at sea hasn't been without challenges. A fire incident on March 12 injured two sailors and damaged around 100 beds aboard the carrier.

Technical problems Toilet issues on ship The USS Gerald R Ford has also faced major operational issues, including with its toilet system while at sea. Reports suggest that sailors dealt with clogs and long lines for restrooms on the ship. Despite these challenges, the carrier remains a key asset in US military operations around the world.

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