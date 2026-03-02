World's top natural gas producer QatarEnergy stops LNG production

One of the world's top natural gas producers, QatarEnergy, announced on Monday that it would stop production of liquefied natural gas due to military attacks on its operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in Qatar . The energy firm said it will keep all of its shareholders informed as the situation develops. It offered no timeline for restoring its production.

Twitter Post Statement by firm 🚨🚨🚨QatarEnergy halts LNG production at Ras Laffan.



Three LNG vessels are currently appeared to be berthed at the facility, according to ship-tracking data from @Kpler.#LNG #Qatar #shipping #IranWar pic.twitter.com/40GY9UCcxX — Dániel Stemler (@StemDan) March 2, 2026

Timeline 2 drones from Iran target energy sites Qatar's Defense Ministry earlier said that the country was attacked by two drones launched from Iran, targeting energy infrastructure. In a statement on X, the ministry said one drone struck a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed, an industrial city south of Doha. The second targeted an energy facility in Ras Laffan Industrial City, which is operated by QatarEnergy.

Attack US-Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday Iranian missiles and drones have targeted US allies in the Gulf, following a joint US-Israeli airstrike that killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear program were still underway. Iran responded on the same day with missile and drone attacks across the region.

