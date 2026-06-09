9 nuclear powers spent record $119B on weapons in 2025

Spending leaders

US biggest spender on nuclear weapons

The United States was the biggest spender on nuclear weapons last year, shelling out $69.2 billion—more than all other countries combined. China followed with an estimated expenditure of $13.5 billion on its nuclear arsenal, while the UK and Russia spent $12.6 billion and $9.5 billion, respectively. Over the past five years, these nine nuclear powers (US, Russia, China, France, the UK, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea) have spent more than $470 billion on their arsenals.