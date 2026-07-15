Writer Jean Carroll receives $5.6 million from Trump 

In a 2019 memoir, Carroll had accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in 1996.

Trump denied the allegation, saying, "She's not my type...it never happened."

Carroll then filed a lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of defamation.

The jury found him liable for both sexual abuse and defamation.

In a separate case, Carroll was awarded $83 million from Trump over another defamation lawsuit, which he has appealed against but federal courts have upheld so far.