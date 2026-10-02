Xavier Becerra backs California moratorium on executions citing racial bias
World
After a botched execution in another state put the spotlight back on capital punishment, California gubernatorial hopeful Xavier Becerra says he is sticking with the state's pause on executions.
He points to serious flaws in the system and how it unfairly targets minorities, backing the moratorium that has been in place since 2019.
Steve Hilton seeks end to moratorium
California has not carried out an execution since 2006, but still has the largest death row in the nation.
Even with the pause, more than 200 people have been sentenced to death since then.
Becerra's opponent, Steve Hilton, wants to end the moratorium and argues voters have already chosen to keep capital punishment, so this debate is far from over.