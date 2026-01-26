'Good neighbors, friends': Xi Jinping's Republic Day message for India

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended warm wishes to India on its 77th Republic Day. In a message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu , he called the two nations "good neighbors, friends and partners." The official Xinhua news agency reported that Xi hoped for further exchanges and cooperation between China and India to address mutual concerns and promote stability in diplomatic ties.

Diplomatic metaphor Xi Jinping's 'dragon and elephant' metaphor for India-China ties Xi's message comes as the two countries are working to improve their relationship, which had been strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. He reiterated his long-used metaphor of "dragon and elephant dancing together" to describe India-China relations. Despite past tensions, diplomatic relations have improved with high-level bilateral visits and agreements to resolve border issues.

Economic engagement Resumption of travel and trade bolsters India-China ties The resumption of Indian pilgrims' visits to Tibet's Kailash and Mansarovar, along with relaxed visa procedures, has further normalized ties. Direct flights between India and China also resumed in 2025, boosting trade and investment flows. These developments come amid a backdrop of changing global dynamics following US President Donald Trump's foreign policy approach.

