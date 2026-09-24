Xi Jinping visits Washington for tense 2nd US state visit
Xi Jinping is back in Washington for his second US state visit, following his first in 2015, but things have changed a lot.
Back then, it was all about cautious teamwork, tackling issues like climate change and cyber-enabled intellectual-property theft, even as trade and human rights differences simmered in the background.
Now, the mood is more tense than friendly.
Strategic rivalry now defines U.S.-China ties
This time around, U.S.-China ties are defined by strategic rivalry. Trade talks are tangled up with national security worries; tech disputes are heating up, and Taiwan has become a key focus for both countries' military planning.
Despite all this tension, both sides want to keep things stable, so they've agreed to extend their trade truce until January 10.
The official ceremonies during Xi's visit might look traditional on the surface, but they're happening against a backdrop of deeper competition and shifting global dynamics.