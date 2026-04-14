Xi Jinping proposes 4-point plan for peace in Middle East

Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a four-point plan to promote peace and stability in the Middle East. The proposal was presented during his meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Beijing. The plan calls for peaceful coexistence, respect for national sovereignty, upholding international law, and coordinating development with security.

Constructive role China committed to playing 'constructive' role in Gulf ceasefire talks During the meeting, President Xi stressed China's commitment to playing a "constructive" role in promoting ceasefire talks in the Gulf region. He urged countries to respect national sovereignty and emphasized that international law must be upheld for peace to prevail. This is one of Xi's few public comments on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, where China has criticized US and Israeli actions against Iran but maintained a strategic distance from direct confrontation.

Strategic distance China's cautious approach China has taken a cautious approach throughout the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28. Despite criticizing the US, particularly over its naval blockade of Iran, China has avoided direct confrontation with Washington and its Gulf allies. China has also rejected reports that it provided military assistance to Iran, calling them "baseless and unfounded" after reports claimed Beijing had sent three mystery cargo planes to Tehran.

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