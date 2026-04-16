'Xi will be happy': Trump says he's 'permanently opening' Hormuz 

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to "permanently open" the Strait of Hormuz following talks with his Chinese counterpart. In his Truth Social post, he wrote: "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz." He said Chinese President Xi Jinping would welcome him with a "big, fat hug" during their upcoming meeting in May. The announcement comes after Trump's recent decision to impose a naval blockade on the vital trade route.

Weapon agreement China agrees to not send weapons to Iran Trump also claimed that China has agreed "not to send weapons to Iran" after reports claimed that Beijing is preparing to send weapons to help Tehran. He said Xi had "essentially" promised not to deliver arms after he wrote a letter asking him not to do so. The US President had previously threatened tariffs up to 50% on countries supplying arms to Tehran.

Blockade criticism China threatens retaliation if US imposes tariffs China has criticized the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a "dangerous and irresponsible move." At the same time, Beijing denied military aid to Iran and threatened retaliation if tariffs are imposed against it. President Xi has called for restraint in the Middle East conflict, saying "the international order is crumbling into disarray." "To maintain the authority of international rule of law, we cannot use it when it suits us and abandon it when it doesn't," he said.

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