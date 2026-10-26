Yasuo Fukuda dies at 90, Japan's 1st 2nd generation PM

Yasuo Fukuda, who served as Japan's prime minister from 2007 to 2008, died of heart failure at 90.

Known for being the country's first second-generation leader, Fukuda made headlines for working hard to improve relations with China. He even hosted a historic visit from Chinese President Hu Jintao in 2008.

Despite his efforts abroad, political gridlock at home led him to step down after just a year.