Yasuo Fukuda dies at 90, Japan's 1st 2nd generation PM
Yasuo Fukuda, who served as Japan's prime minister from 2007 to 2008, died of heart failure at 90.
Known for being the country's first second-generation leader, Fukuda made headlines for working hard to improve relations with China. He even hosted a historic visit from Chinese President Hu Jintao in 2008.
Despite his efforts abroad, political gridlock at home led him to step down after just a year.
Ex-PM Fukuda active on China ties
Even after retiring in 2012, Fukuda stayed involved behind the scenes, especially on Japan-China ties.
Starting out as his father's secretary in 1976 and first elected to Japan's lower house of parliament in 1990, he built a reputation as someone who put international relationships ahead of politics as usual, a legacy that many will remember him for.