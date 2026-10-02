Ye Lin charged after AI crocodile image at Pandan Reservoir
World
Ye Lin, 30, in Singapore, is facing serious trouble after sharing an AI-generated image of a crocodile at Pandan Reservoir.
The fake image caused water activities to be suspended while authorities searched for the animal, only to confirm the next day that the image was not genuine.
Ye Lin to plead guilty
Lin has been charged with spreading false information and trying to cover it up by deleting evidence.
He plans to plead guilty in court and is due to return on November 10 without a lawyer.
If found guilty on all counts, he could get up to 10 years in prison, a reminder that even digital pranks can have real-life consequences in Singapore.