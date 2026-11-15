Yemen forces retreat as Iran aligned Houthis control Bab el-Mandeb
Yemen's government-backed forces have retreated from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a major path for world trade, leaving it in the hands of Iran-aligned Houthis.
This is a big shift in who controls a crucial shipping lane and has everyone watching, as southern forces now focus on defending Aden against growing Houthi pressure.
Taiz shelters half of 300,000 displaced
With the Houthis now controlling Bab el-Mandeb, international shipping faces even more headaches, especially since Iran is already causing trouble on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula in the Strait of Hormuz.
The fighting has gotten worse around Taiz, making life harder for civilians: about half of Yemen's 300,000 newly displaced people are now sheltering there, deepening an already tough humanitarian crisis.