Yemen government launches 20 airstrikes in Taiz, a key battleground
World
Yemen's government just launched 20 airstrikes on Houthi movements, personnel, vehicles and military equipment in Taiz province, the biggest flare-up since the 2022 U.N. cease-fire.
Why does this matter? Control of Taiz could help the Houthis tighten their hold on northern Yemen, making this a key battleground.
Taiz fighting displaces tens of thousands
This latest fighting has already forced tens of thousands to leave their homes and is putting important trade routes, like the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, at risk.
Around 19 roads, including the main Sanaa-Taiz route, are now closed off as military zones, which could shake up travel and stability across the region.