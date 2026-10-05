Yemen launches 'Yemen Dawn' to retake Sanaa from Iran-backed Houthis
World
Yemen's internationally recognized government has launched "Yemen Dawn," with a Saudi-led coalition providing air support to take back Yemen's capital, Sanaa, from Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
The coalition is backing the operation with around 100 fighter jets and air support over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a key waterway for global shipping.
Turbah and Mokha seized, coalition strikes
This move comes after the Houthis grabbed control of the key town of Turbah and the strategic city of Mokha, putting government supply lines and international trade routes at risk.
Coalition forces say they have destroyed hundreds of Houthi targets, aiming to stop further rebel advances and keep this crucial route open.