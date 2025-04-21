US defense secretary leaked Yemen war plans to family: Report
What's the story
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is under fire after he reportedly shared sensitive military information regarding imminent strikes on Yemen with his family via a private Signal group chat.
According to the New York Times, this chat included his wife, brother, and personal lawyer.
The revelation raises questions about Hegseth's decision to use an unclassified messaging system to share critical security details.
Pre-action disclosures
Hegseth's discussions with family before US military action
Hegseth's information included flight schedules for F/A-18 Hornets that were to target Houthi rebel positions in Yemen.
These details were also shared in a group chat created by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, where Hegseth shared attack plans with other Trump administration officials.
The Atlantic magazine reported similar revelations last month.
Defense | Team huddle
Hegseth's personal signal group chat
The second Signal chat, titled "Defense | Team Huddle," was reportedly created by Hegseth himself in January.
It included his wife and about a dozen others from his personal and professional inner circle.
Unlike the one with Trump administration officials, this was run through his private phone, not his government one.
Additional involvement
Hegseth's wife also attended sensitive meetings
Hegseth's wife, Jennifer, a former Fox News producer, has also been reported to attend sensitive meetings with foreign military counterparts, the Wall Street Journal reported separately.
These disclosures come as one of Hegseth's top aides, Dan Caldwell, was removed from the Pentagon last week following an investigation into leaks at the Department of Defense.
Criticism and calls for action
Calls for Hegseth's dismissal
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded Hegseth's firing over these blunders: "We keep learning how Pete Hegseth put lives at risk. But Trump is still too weak to fire him. Pete Hegseth must be fired."
The criticism comes amid increasing scrutiny on Hegseth's management and judgment after he leaked top-secret plans multiple times.