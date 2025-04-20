Pope Francis makes public appearance on Easter Sunday
What's the story
Pope Francis appeared in public for a short time on Easter Sunday, greeting thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square. The event was a milestone in his recovery from a severe bout of double pneumonia.
"Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!" he proclaimed, his voice stronger than it had been since his hospitalization.
The crowd responded enthusiastically, chanting "Viva il Papa!" (Long live the pope).
Delegation
Easter Mass led by Cardinal Angelo Comastri
The 88-year-old pontiff didn't preside over the Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square this year either, handing over the task to Cardinal Angelo Comastri, former archpriest of St. Peter's Basilica.
After Mass, Pope Francis appeared on the loggia balcony above the basilica entrance for more than 20 minutes. He was greeted with cheers by thousands of people below as a military band played rounds of the Holy See and Italian anthems.
Peace plea
Pope Francis advocates for global peace
Pope Francis seized the opportunity to call for global peace. He invited a Vatican archbishop to read his speech. He then gave the apostolic blessing in Latin.
His message reinforces his call for peace in several flashpoints across the world, including Gaza and Ukraine, as well as Congo and Myanmar.
Brief encounter
Pope Francis meets US Vice President JD Vance
Pope Francis met US Vice President JD Vance for a brief moment at his hotel. The Vatican confirmed that the meeting, which lasted a few minutes, was for exchanging Easter greetings.
St. Peter's Square was filled with daffodils, tulips, and other flowers donated by the Netherlands on this chilly but sunny spring morning.