Kuwait now offers 15-year residency to select foreign investors
What's the story
Kuwait has launched a new long-term residency program for foreign investors, offering permits of up to 15 years. The initiative, established under Cabinet Resolution No. 651 of 2026, aims to attract high-value investments and strengthen regulatory controls in the country. The program is open to owners of licensed investment entities, business partners, senior executives and their immediate family members.
Eligibility criteria
Legal, financial and operational conditions
The new framework, published in the official gazette Kuwait Alyoum, outlines legal, financial and operational conditions that investors must meet to qualify for extended residency. These include holding a passport with at least six months' validity and providing a clean criminal record certificate. Applications containing false information or forged documents will be rejected or canceled and may lead to legal action against the applicant.
Investment requirements
High investment thresholds for eligibility
The program also sets high investment thresholds for eligibility. Investment entities must maintain a minimum investment volume of KD5 million (approximately $16.3 million) and a capital base of at least KD1 million. Applicants must prove that this capital has been deposited within Kuwait. Companies sponsoring investor residency will have to show a genuine operational presence in Kuwait and comply with employment requirements, including quotas for Kuwaiti nationals set by the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA).
Application procedure
Fast-track review process
The government has introduced a fast-track review process, requiring KDIPA to issue a decision within five working days of receiving a complete application. However, authorities may request additional information during the review process. Applications will be automatically rejected if applicants fail to respond within 30 days. Residency permits will remain subject to ongoing compliance with program requirements, and investors seeking to renew their permits must apply at least 60 days before expiry.