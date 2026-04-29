'You'd be speaking French if...': King Charles friendly roasts Trump 

King Charles III made a witty remark to President Donald Trump during a White House state dinner on Tuesday. The event was part of the King's four-day visit to the United States, which also marked 250 years of American independence. At the dinner, the monarch joked that Americans "would be speaking French" if it weren't for Britain, referring to Trump's past comments about European dependence on the United States.

Historical context King's dig at Trump's White House renovations "Mr. President, you recently said if it weren't for the United States, Europeans would be speaking German. Dare I say, if it weren't for us, you'd be speaking French," the king joked. King Charles also spoke about the British-American history at the dinner. He referred to the War of 1812, when British troops burned down the White House. "I'm sorry to say that we British...made our own attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814," he said.

Twitter Post Watch video here A lot of jokes from King Charles tonight.



“You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French” pic.twitter.com/9EyxNMLxCR — Acyn (@Acyn) April 29, 2026

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Diplomatic ties King Charles praises British influence on American geography King Charles also praised the "special relationship" between the United Kingdom and the United States. He referenced historical events like the Boston Tea Party as milestones in their partnership. The King spoke of British influence on American geography, naming Virginia, Maryland, the Carolinas, Williamsburg, and Annapolis after British royalty. Virginia is named after Queen Elizabeth I, Maryland after Henrietta Maria (Charles I's wife), Carolinas from Latin for Charles (Carolus), Williamsburg for William III, and Annapolis after Queen Anne.

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