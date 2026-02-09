Iran threatens Israel with ballistic missile strikes amid US tensions

Amid rising tensions with the United States, Iran has issued a threatening message to Israel . A banner in central Tehran's Palestine Square showed a map of central Israel with key targets marked. The message warned of ballistic missile strikes if the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) or the US military attacks Iran. Notably, Jerusalem is absent from the map displayed on the banner.

Targeted locations 'You start... We finish it' message on banner The banner highlights key targets in central Israel, including Ben-Gurion Airport and the IDF's Kirya base headquarters in Tel Aviv. It also marks the IDF Intelligence Directorate's base at Glilot near Herzliya. The message on the banner reads, "You start... We finish it," indicating a readiness for retaliation if provoked.

Diplomatic discussions Netanyahu to meet Trump, discuss Iran Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump this week. The meeting will focus on Iran, with Netanyahu expected to stress that any agreement should require Tehran to stop its support for the Iranian axis. The IDF remains on high alert as these diplomatic talks unfold.

Escalating tensions US intensifies pressure on Iran The United States is ramping up pressure on Iran as nuclear talks continue. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very worried." He has also ordered tariffs on countries trading with Iran despite sanctions. The US Embassy in Tehran has advised American citizens to leave the country immediately, citing possible arrests.

