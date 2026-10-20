Young unemployed Chinese dress up daily to avoid worrying families
In China, some young people without jobs are keeping up the appearance of a regular workday, dressing up and heading out each morning just to spend hours in libraries or cafes.
It's mostly about not wanting to worry their families or face social pressure.
As 32-year-old Coco Li puts it, "She would fall into an endless cycle of anxiety and eventually pass that anxiety on to me," Li said of her mother.
People share hiding unemployment tips online
This pretending to work lifestyle has caught on across social media like Douyin and Weibo, where people share tips and stories about hiding unemployment.
With fewer job opportunities and rising competition, many find comfort in these routines, even if it's just to ease stress at home or online.
For now, as China's economy stays tough, this quiet daily act is drawing attention among some young Chinese adults.