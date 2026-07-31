Pakistan minister issues stark warning about youth's unrest potential

Naqvi's comments drew a parallel to recent youth-led protests in India, where a Gen Z movement adopted the term "Cockroach" as a symbol of resistance amid a political controversy.

The movement had snowballed into a major student-led agitation over competitive exam irregularities and employment concerns.

By referencing these protests, Naqvi seemed to imply that similar youth discontent could spread across South Asia if governments don't tackle unemployment and governance issues.