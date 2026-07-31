Pakistan minister issues stark warning about youth's unrest potential
What's the story
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued a stark warning about the potential for unrest among the country's youth. Speaking at a televised event, Naqvi said that if systemic issues aren't resolved and merit-based job opportunities aren't created, this discontent could lead to major upheaval. He cautioned policymakers not to underestimate the anger of young people who are frustrated with limited economic opportunities and dissatisfaction with the system. "If these 'cockroaches' get united, then they can overturn everything," he said.
Twitter Post
Clip of Interior Minister's warning
Breaking: Pakistan Interior Minister warns of "cockroach" uprising after India protests— Shashank Mattoo (@MattooShashank) July 31, 2026
"We are unable to give our youth what they want. You can call them youth or cockroaches or whatever. But if these cockroaches get together, then they can overturn everything." pic.twitter.com/DYC5f67ri8
Protest reference
Naqvi's comments echo youth protests in India
Naqvi's comments drew a parallel to recent youth-led protests in India, where a Gen Z movement adopted the term "Cockroach" as a symbol of resistance amid a political controversy.
The movement had snowballed into a major student-led agitation over competitive exam irregularities and employment concerns.
By referencing these protests, Naqvi seemed to imply that similar youth discontent could spread across South Asia if governments don't tackle unemployment and governance issues.
Governance critique
Naqvi calls for decentralization and new provinces
Naqvi also criticized traditional government measures like distributing laptops or offering financial assistance, saying they don't satisfy a generation demanding deeper reforms.
He argued that Pakistan's centralized administrative structure is struggling and called for greater decentralization and the creation of new provinces to improve governance and accountability.
The minister also slammed Pakistan's political and business leadership for being disconnected from ordinary citizens' concerns.
Change warning
Wider concerns of youth unrest in South Asia
Naqvi warned that unless leaders prioritize economic fairness, meritocracy, and meaningful opportunities, Pakistan's large youth population could become a powerful force for change.
His comments highlight wider concerns among governments across South Asia, including Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, where young populations are grappling with rising unemployment and demands for greater transparency.