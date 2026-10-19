Youth-led protests sweep Europe over living costs and public services
World
Europe is seeing a wave of protests as people, especially students and young adults, push back against high living costs and poor public services.
France, Spain, Italy, and Albania are at the center of the action, with each country facing its own set of frustrations.
Protests hit France Spain Italy Albania
In France, student protests for better education have led to 2,400 arrests, with President Macron blaming far-left groups for the unrest.
Madrid's Puerta del Sol in Spain is lined with tent camps as people protest rising housing costs and evictions.
In Italy, demands for higher wages and better health care have sparked violent clashes with police.
Meanwhile, in Albania, young people are out in force against government corruption and lack of accountability.