Europe: Gen Z protests spread to Germany, Switzerland

However, after dark, some protests turned violent with rioters attacking police and looting shops.

The worst violence was seen in Frankfurt in the state of Hesse, where 17 shops were damaged, and five were looted.

Hesse's interior minister Roman Poseck estimated that 1,000 to 1,500 people were involved in the violence.

In Cologne, 23 officers were injured, and a man was arrested with Molotov cocktails and stabbing weapons.