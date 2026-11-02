Europe: Gen Z protests spread to Germany, Switzerland
What's the story
Youth-led protests that started in France have now spread to Germany and Switzerland. The demonstrations, organized under the banner "GenZ regelt" (meaning "Gen Z has got this"), took place in over 30 German cities on Saturday. The protests were primarily peaceful and focused on demands like better education, affordable housing, and a lower cost of living.
Escalation
Rioters attack police, loot shops
However, after dark, some protests turned violent with rioters attacking police and looting shops.
The worst violence was seen in Frankfurt in the state of Hesse, where 17 shops were damaged, and five were looted.
Hesse's interior minister Roman Poseck estimated that 1,000 to 1,500 people were involved in the violence.
In Cologne, 23 officers were injured, and a man was arrested with Molotov cocktails and stabbing weapons.
Swiss echoes
Protests spread to Switzerland
The protests also spread to Switzerland with unauthorized demonstrations in Zurich and Basel.
In Zurich, fireworks were set off, and a bus shelter was damaged. The police used water cannons, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
In Basel, protesters set fire to barricades made of rubbish bins and metal fences.
Common concerns
Protesters demanding better education and affordable housing
The protests have highlighted shared grievances across Europe. Protesters are demanding better education and affordable housing, although specific triggers vary by country.
In Germany, they oppose compulsory military service and expanding state surveillance.
The movement began in France over neglected school buildings and a university admissions system seen as unfair.
French unrest
Protests spread to other European countries
In France, protests have led to over 560 arrests and curfews in several places. The unrest has also spread to Spain, Portugal, Italy, Albania, and the Netherlands.
In Germany, Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt blamed violent left-wing groups for hijacking peaceful demonstrations.
The movement has not backed down yet, with plans for Europe-wide protests on November 20.