Zack Scrivner accused of molestation, not charged with sex crime
Former California official Zack Scrivner is facing accusations from his estranged wife and son, who allege he molested his daughter and once threatened the family with a gun.
Despite these claims, he was charged with child abuse and illegal possession of assault weapons and not charged with a sex crime, which has left the family frustrated as the case moves forward.
California passes SCRIVNER Act
Feeling let down by the system, Christina and Robert pushed for legal reform.
Their push for changes led to California passing the SCRIVNER Act, which now requires prosecutors to explain on the record why certain charges that could make a defendant ineligible for diversion were not pursued despite allegations and supporting facts.
The family continues seeking accountability as Zack's case proceeds.