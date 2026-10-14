Zelensky says US gave Kyiv no warning of Russian strikes
World
Ukraine is upset with the US for not giving early warnings about Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, saying this left its defenses exposed.
President Volodymyr Zelensky called it "completely unjust" for the lack of notice about the strikes.
The "energy ceasefire" announced by US President Donald Trump hasn't helped much either, as attacks keep happening.
Ukraine suspects US in Starlink slowdown
Ukraine's military has also been hit by a slowdown of the Starlink system, which it relies on for communications; officials think the US might be involved in this too.
Recent missile and drone attacks have killed several people, knocked out power to swathes of Kyiv, and made daily life even tougher as Russia keeps up the pressure.