Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's army chief
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sacked his military chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, following days of mass protests in Kyiv and other cities demanding his removal. Mykhailo Drapatyi has been appointed as the new army chief. The protests, which started last week, were fueled by dissatisfaction with the military's handling of the conflict with Russia. Activists had demanded Syrskyi's resignation and criticized the dismissal of former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, seen by demonstrators as a driver of military modernization.
Protest impact
Syrskyi seen as Soviet-school commander
Fedorov has received widespread praise for reviving the ministry and reforming the armed forces, as well as leading a campaign against corruption.
Syrskyi, on the other hand, is seen as a Soviet-style commander who is hesitant to make significant military reforms.
These two key figures had been feuding with one another before the dismissals.
Zelenskyy had cited an unworkable rift between Fedorov and Syrskyi, telling reporters that since the two couldn't resolve their dispute, he would "have to resolve it."
Confidence restoration
Zelenskyy speaks on military leadership overhaul
Zelenskyy's decision to overhaul military leadership is seen as an attempt to restore public confidence in Ukraine's defense strategy against Russian aggression.
In a social media post, he wrote, "We all want the same thing: to defeat the enemy and create the conditions...that would allow us to force Russia into peace."
The president thanked both Syrskyi and Drapatyi for their commitment to defending Ukraine.
Reform challenges
Concerns over impact on military strategy
Before his dismissal, Fedorov had accused Syrskyi of blocking military reforms.
He said the general needed to be replaced for Ukraine not to fail in its resistance against Russia.
After being fired, he publicly accused Syrskyi of blocking military reforms and fostering a top-down command culture.
This echoed complaints from Ukrainian soldiers and veterans over mass casualties in costly front-line assaults.
Backlash
Zelenskyy bringing back Fedorov
The reshuffle immediately received backlash, spreading even inside the military.
The Air Force's deputy commander resigned in protest, warning that the move would weaken Ukraine's air defenses. Veterans and soldiers on leave also joined the protests in Kyiv and other cities.
The protesters had given a deadline of Friday for Fedorov to be reinstated and promised "indefinite protests" if their demand was ignored.
Zelenskyy has since said he was bringing Fedorov back into government.