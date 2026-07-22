Zelenskyy sacks Ukraine's army chief 

Fedorov has received widespread praise for reviving the ministry and reforming the armed forces, as well as leading a campaign against corruption.

Syrskyi, on the other hand, is seen as a Soviet-style commander who is hesitant to make significant military reforms.

These two key figures had been feuding with one another before the dismissals.

Zelenskyy had cited an unworkable rift between Fedorov and Syrskyi, telling reporters that since the two couldn't resolve their dispute, he would "have to resolve it."