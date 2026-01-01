LOADING...
Zelenskyy says peace deal with Russia '90% ready' 
Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed his troops in a separate New Year speech

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 01, 2026
05:47 pm
What's the story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a peace deal to end the war with Russia is "90% ready." In his New Year address, he said the remaining 10% of the agreement would "determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe." Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed his troops in a separate New Year speech, saying "we believe in you and our victory."

Drone controversy

Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack; Kyiv denies allegations

Zelenskyy's message came as Russia accused Ukraine of using drones to target Putin's private home in northwest Russia. The Kremlin released a map and video footage allegedly showing the attack, which Kyiv has denied. Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, dismissed the Russian claims as a "deliberate distraction" from peace negotiations. Despite these tensions, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's desire for peace negotiations to resume with US and European officials this month.

Security assurances

Zelensky emphasizes need for security guarantees

In his address, Zelensky thanked leaders who supported Ukraine but stressed that "intentions must become security guarantees." He said signatures under weak agreements only fuel war. After talks with US President Donald Trump earlier this week, Washington offered 15-year security guarantees to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced European states and allies would make commitments to protect Ukraine and ensure lasting peace on January 6 in Paris.

Diplomatic discussions

US and European advisers discuss strengthening security guarantees

On Wednesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Zelenskyy and advisers from the UK, France, and Germany, focusing on strengthening security guarantees. However, any deal would require Russian approval, which seems unlikely given current tensions. Separately, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow in his New Year message. South Korean officials estimate at least 600 North Korean soldiers have died aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.