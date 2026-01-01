Zelenskyy says peace deal with Russia '90% ready'
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a peace deal to end the war with Russia is "90% ready." In his New Year address, he said the remaining 10% of the agreement would "determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe." Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed his troops in a separate New Year speech, saying "we believe in you and our victory."
Drone controversy
Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack; Kyiv denies allegations
Zelenskyy's message came as Russia accused Ukraine of using drones to target Putin's private home in northwest Russia. The Kremlin released a map and video footage allegedly showing the attack, which Kyiv has denied. Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, dismissed the Russian claims as a "deliberate distraction" from peace negotiations. Despite these tensions, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's desire for peace negotiations to resume with US and European officials this month.
Security assurances
Zelensky emphasizes need for security guarantees
In his address, Zelensky thanked leaders who supported Ukraine but stressed that "intentions must become security guarantees." He said signatures under weak agreements only fuel war. After talks with US President Donald Trump earlier this week, Washington offered 15-year security guarantees to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced European states and allies would make commitments to protect Ukraine and ensure lasting peace on January 6 in Paris.
Diplomatic discussions
US and European advisers discuss strengthening security guarantees
On Wednesday, US special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Zelenskyy and advisers from the UK, France, and Germany, focusing on strengthening security guarantees. However, any deal would require Russian approval, which seems unlikely given current tensions. Separately, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised the alliance between Pyongyang and Moscow in his New Year message. South Korean officials estimate at least 600 North Korean soldiers have died aiding Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.