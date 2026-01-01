Zelenskyy says peace deal with Russia '90% ready' 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that a peace deal to end the war with Russia is "90% ready." In his New Year address, he said the remaining 10% of the agreement would "determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe." Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed his troops in a separate New Year speech, saying "we believe in you and our victory."

Drone controversy Russia accuses Ukraine of drone attack; Kyiv denies allegations Zelenskyy's message came as Russia accused Ukraine of using drones to target Putin's private home in northwest Russia. The Kremlin released a map and video footage allegedly showing the attack, which Kyiv has denied. Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, dismissed the Russian claims as a "deliberate distraction" from peace negotiations. Despite these tensions, Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's desire for peace negotiations to resume with US and European officials this month.

Security assurances Zelensky emphasizes need for security guarantees In his address, Zelensky thanked leaders who supported Ukraine but stressed that "intentions must become security guarantees." He said signatures under weak agreements only fuel war. After talks with US President Donald Trump earlier this week, Washington offered 15-year security guarantees to Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced European states and allies would make commitments to protect Ukraine and ensure lasting peace on January 6 in Paris.