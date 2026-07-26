Zelenskyy to meet Trump as Ukraine peace talks regain focus
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 28. The meeting comes as both leaders seek to revive diplomatic negotiations to end the over four-year-long war with Russia. The announcement was made by Bloomberg, citing a White House official. During his visit, Zelenskyy will also attend Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral in Washington, D.C.
Diplomatic push
Meeting comes after Zelenskyy's 'important conversation' with Trump's envoys
The meeting comes after Zelenskyy had a "good, important conversation on how to reinvigorate diplomacy and bring peace closer" with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
It also comes amid rising political tensions in wartime Kyiv. Last week, large-scale protests erupted after Zelenskyy dismissed a widely respected defense minister credited with expanding Ukraine's successful drone campaign against Russia.
Accusations made
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of aiding Iran against US
Zelenskyy has also accused Russia of supporting Iran in its conflict with the United States.
He said he ordered Ukraine's intelligence agencies to share information about Russian satellite surveillance of Arab countries and US military facilities in the Middle East.
"There is a clear correlation between Russia's satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes," he alleged.
Diplomatic efforts
US Secretary of State meets Russian foreign minister
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at an ASEAN summit in Manila.
Rubio said Washington is still trying to negotiate an end to what President Trump calls a "stupid war."
He added, "If we can play a role in bringing it to an end, we're going to use the power and influence of the United States to do so."
Conflict update
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv hit by overnight attacks
The meeting comes as Kyiv was hit by overnight attacks on Sunday, a day after a drone strike killed at least 12 people in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia.
Moscow-installed authorities accused Kyiv of targeting civilians.
Earlier this week, Russia launched a large-scale attack near Kyiv, killing at least 10 people and injuring around 100 others.