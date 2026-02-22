Last-ever Cadillac Eldorado convertible is now up for grabs
What's the story
The last-ever Cadillac Eldorado convertible, a classic American car, is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The 1976 model year was the last one for this iconic vehicle. It was the only convertible produced by a US automaker at the time. Many of these cars were preserved as future collectibles, which likely explains why this particular example has such low mileage.
Specifications
Car comes with powerful V8 engine
The 1976 Cadillac Eldorado convertible is a massive vehicle, stretching over 18.5 feet long and weighing more than 2,268kg. It comes with a powerful V8 engine with a displacement of 500 cubic inches. Despite its size and power, the car's engine only produces an unimpressive 190hp but delivers a torque of up to 475Nm through its three-speed automatic transmission.
Features
It has just 4,667km on the odometer
The 1976 Cadillac Eldorado convertible comes with a host of luxury features. These include a power front bench seat, freshly serviced air-conditioning system, cruise control, and automatic headlamps. The car also has an eight-track player for your listening pleasure during drives. With just 4,667km on the odometer, this car is perfect for leisurely summer drives or ice cream runs as it offers a unique laid-back driving experience that modern cars can't replicate.