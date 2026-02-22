The auction ends on February 24

Last-ever Cadillac Eldorado convertible is now up for grabs

The last-ever Cadillac Eldorado convertible, a classic American car, is now up for auction on Bring a Trailer. The 1976 model year was the last one for this iconic vehicle. It was the only convertible produced by a US automaker at the time. Many of these cars were preserved as future collectibles, which likely explains why this particular example has such low mileage.