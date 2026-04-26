This popular getaway car from 1990s is up for grabs
What's the story
The 1992 Carlton from Lotus is a unique blend of speed and discretion, making it an ideal candidate for a getaway car. The vehicle is currently on sale on Bring a Trailer. The Carlton was based on the General Motors UK Vauxhall Carlton/Opel Omega but received major upgrades from Lotus, including a twin-turbocharged engine and a Corvette gearbox. It quickly earned a reputation as an outlaw's car in the 1990s due to its incredible speed.
Performance
The Carlton could easily outrun British police cars
The Lotus Carlton was so fast that it could easily outrun British police cars in the 1990s. Its performance was so impressive that it even got condemned in the UK Parliament. The car is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 with twin Garrett T25 turbochargers, producing just under 380hp. It can easily cross the 290km/h mark if pushed to its limits, making it faster than BMW's executive express of its time.
Controversy
The car sparked a debate among UK policymakers
The Lotus Carlton's performance figures sparked a debate among UK policymakers. MP Alex Carlile protested that "It should not be available for public purchase," while another suggested only Nigel Mansell should be allowed to drive such a car. Despite the controversy, the bad-boy reputation of the Lotus Carlton only adds to its appeal as a high-performance machine capable of incredible speed.