This popular getaway car from 1990s is up for grabs

Performance

The Carlton could easily outrun British police cars

The Lotus Carlton was so fast that it could easily outrun British police cars in the 1990s. Its performance was so impressive that it even got condemned in the UK Parliament. The car is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 with twin Garrett T25 turbochargers, producing just under 380hp. It can easily cross the 290km/h mark if pushed to its limits, making it faster than BMW's executive express of its time.