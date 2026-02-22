Nissan's rare GT-R NISMO could fetch over $1M at auction

A rare gem from Nissan 's GT-R family, the 1996 NISMO 400R, is set to go under the hammer on March 7. The car will be part of this year's Amelia Island event and could fetch over $1 million. This highly-tuned road car was built using Le Mans racing knowledge and is one of only 44 known to exist.

Specifications The car is powered by a 400hp inline-six engine The NISMO 400R is powered by a 400hp inline-six engine, built by a specialist with Group A racing Skylines experience. The car also gets an upgraded and lowered suspension with Bilstein dampers, titanium exhaust, and reworked aerodynamics. Its top speed is rated at an impressive 299km/h. This particular model is finished in white, Japan's racing color, and has just over 16,093km on the odometer.

Heritage It comes with a rich racing pedigree The NISMO 400R comes with a rich racing pedigree. In 1995, Nissan's Motorsport team (NISMO) entered two Skylines in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. One of them finished in the top 10, despite a nearly 60% attrition rate. The car was first imported into Canada under its 15-year importation law before coming to the US in 2024.

Advertisement