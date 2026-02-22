Nissan's rare GT-R NISMO could fetch over $1M at auction
What's the story
A rare gem from Nissan's GT-R family, the 1996 NISMO 400R, is set to go under the hammer on March 7. The car will be part of this year's Amelia Island event and could fetch over $1 million. This highly-tuned road car was built using Le Mans racing knowledge and is one of only 44 known to exist.
Specifications
The car is powered by a 400hp inline-six engine
The NISMO 400R is powered by a 400hp inline-six engine, built by a specialist with Group A racing Skylines experience. The car also gets an upgraded and lowered suspension with Bilstein dampers, titanium exhaust, and reworked aerodynamics. Its top speed is rated at an impressive 299km/h. This particular model is finished in white, Japan's racing color, and has just over 16,093km on the odometer.
Heritage
It comes with a rich racing pedigree
The NISMO 400R comes with a rich racing pedigree. In 1995, Nissan's Motorsport team (NISMO) entered two Skylines in the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race. One of them finished in the top 10, despite a nearly 60% attrition rate. The car was first imported into Canada under its 15-year importation law before coming to the US in 2024.
Collectibility
A blue-chip collectible
In the collector world, the NISMO 400R is as much a blue-chip collectible as a Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing would be in conventional classic-car circles. It is not just an investment but also an exhilarating driving experience for anyone who first encountered it through video games. The car's unique combination of performance and history makes it a highly sought-after item.