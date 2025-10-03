2025 Mahindra Thar launched at ₹10 lakh: Check top features

Mahindra has launched the 2025 Thar (facelift) in India, starting at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model comes with a host of technical upgrades, feature additions, and fresh color options. The new Thar is available in two trims - AXT and LXT - each offering rear-wheel drive (RWD) and four-wheel drive (4WD) configurations for a more versatile driving experience.

Powertrain details SUV gets 3 engine options The 2025 Thar (facelift) offers three engine options: a 1.5-liter mHawk CRDe diesel; a 2.2-liter mHawk CRDe diesel; and a 2.0-liter mStallion 150 TGDi petrol engine. The 1.5-liter diesel unit churns out a peak power of 117hp and torque of up to 300Nm, while the more powerful 2.2-liter diesel mill develops up to 130hp with the same torque output as its smaller sibling.

Petrol specs 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options available The 2.0-liter petrol engine in the new Thar produces a peak power of up to 150hp. Its torque output is rated at up to 300Nm with a manual transmission and up to 320Nm with an automatic transmission. The SUV comes with six-speed MT and six-speed AT torque converter options, offering a smooth driving experience across different terrains.

Off-road prowess Off-road capabilities include a water wading depth of 650mm The 2025 Thar (facelift) retains its off-road credentials with a 41.8-degree approach angle, 36-degree departure angle, 27-degree ramp-over angle, and a water wading capacity of up to 650mm. It also comes with hill hold and hill descent control as standard features, along with an electronic stability program (ESP) with rollover mitigation for added safety during adventurous drives.

Design updates What about the design? The facelifted model retains its signature round headlamps with LED DRLs but gets a slightly tweaked grille. The higher LXT variants come with 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone bumpers, fog lamps with DRLs, and molded side foot steps for an enhanced look. The new Thar also gets an internally operated fuel lid and a rear wiper/washer for added convenience.