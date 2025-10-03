Porsche's next 718 Boxster and Cayman will be hybridized

All-electric versions will use Audi's upcoming sports car platform

Even though current models stop production in October 2025, the new hybrids won't arrive until near the end of the decade.

That's because Porsche dropped its old four-cylinder turbo engine (it can't meet strict Euro 7 emissions rules) and needs time to roll out the hybrid alternative.

Meanwhile, all-electric versions will use Audi's Concept C platform—and Audi's own upcoming sports car on this platform will be fully electric too.