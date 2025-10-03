Porsche's next 718 Boxster and Cayman will be hybridized
Porsche is switching gears with the next 718 Boxster and Cayman—they'll get both a hybrid six-cylinder engine and a fully electric version.
The new setup borrows tech from the 911 GTS but is tweaked to fit these smaller sports cars.
This move helps Porsche keep costs in check while still offering something potentially exciting for fans.
All-electric versions will use Audi's upcoming sports car platform
Even though current models stop production in October 2025, the new hybrids won't arrive until near the end of the decade.
That's because Porsche dropped its old four-cylinder turbo engine (it can't meet strict Euro 7 emissions rules) and needs time to roll out the hybrid alternative.
Meanwhile, all-electric versions will use Audi's Concept C platform—and Audi's own upcoming sports car on this platform will be fully electric too.