Maruti Suzuki hits record with rail deliveries to Kashmir
Auto
For the first time, Maruti Suzuki shipped over 100 cars by rail straight to Kashmir's Anantnag station this week.
Models like Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso made the 850km journey from Manesar (Haryana), crossing the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River.
This move is all about making car deliveries smoother for tough-to-reach places and cutting down on road traffic.
Going green and reaching remote places
Rail delivery isn't just cool—it's greener.
Maruti Suzuki has been ramping up train transport since 2013 and has transported over 2.6 million vehicles via Indian Railways since FY2014-15.
Getting cars to Kashmir this way means less pollution and better access for remote areas—pretty big steps for both logistics and the environment.