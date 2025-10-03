Maruti Suzuki hits record with rail deliveries to Kashmir Auto Oct 03, 2025

For the first time, Maruti Suzuki shipped over 100 cars by rail straight to Kashmir's Anantnag station this week.

Models like Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso made the 850km journey from Manesar (Haryana), crossing the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River.

This move is all about making car deliveries smoother for tough-to-reach places and cutting down on road traffic.