Maruti's record festive start: 1.65 lakh cars delivered in 8 days
Maruti Suzuki just delivered a record 1.65 lakh cars in the first eight days of Navratri 2025—the best festive start they've had in a decade.
With nearly 2.5 lakh pending bookings as October begins, and September retail sales up by 27.5% over last year, partly due to deferred purchases from August following the GST 2.0 reform, Maruti is aiming for a massive two lakh festive deliveries.
To meet demand, teams even worked Sundays and holidays
To keep up with demand, Maruti's teams even worked Sundays and holidays to ramp up production.
September saw them sell nearly 1.9 lakh cars, including an all-time high of 42,204 exports—up 52% from last year—with about 3,000 EVs shipped to Japan, Europe, and the Middle East.
Rural buyers made up over half of September's sales
More two-wheeler owners are upgrading to entry-level cars, while regulars are choosing models like Baleno and Brezza.
Analyst Mayuresh Joshi sees steady growth ahead—and with Maruti's stock price already up over 41% this year, investors seem pretty happy too.