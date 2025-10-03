Maruti's record festive start: 1.65 lakh cars delivered in 8 days Auto Oct 03, 2025

Maruti Suzuki just delivered a record 1.65 lakh cars in the first eight days of Navratri 2025—the best festive start they've had in a decade.

With nearly 2.5 lakh pending bookings as October begins, and September retail sales up by 27.5% over last year, partly due to deferred purchases from August following the GST 2.0 reform, Maruti is aiming for a massive two lakh festive deliveries.